ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will post sales of $18.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $17.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $18.72 billion. ArcelorMittal reported sales of $10.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year sales of $64.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $58.85 billion to $71.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $62.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $57.93 billion to $65.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ArcelorMittal.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

MT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

MT traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.51. 89,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,108,835. The company has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 2.08. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $33.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is -32.47%.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ArcelorMittal (MT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.