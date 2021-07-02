ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.10

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $9.10 and last traded at $8.52, with a volume of 98293 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.67.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ARC Resources in a report on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.75 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.86.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $409.53 million during the quarter.

About ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.