Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,700 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the May 31st total of 345,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 931,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Aptorum Group stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81. Aptorum Group has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APM. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptorum Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptorum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptorum Group by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 36,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Aptorum Group Limited, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of diseases with a focus on infectious diseases and cancers. Its pipeline enables the discovery of new therapeutics assets, such as systematic screening of existing approved drug molecules, and microbiome-based research platform for treatments of metabolic diseases.

