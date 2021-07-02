Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $5,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $48,869,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,839,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,461,000 after acquiring an additional 579,677 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,528,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,236,000 after acquiring an additional 106,534 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $5,004,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,812,000 after acquiring an additional 45,598 shares during the period. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 20,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.84, for a total value of $2,104,421.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 247,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,157,331.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Macey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $201,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $698,764.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,315,906. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $92.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $107.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.87.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $840.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.36 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AIT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.83.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

