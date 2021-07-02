Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.82. Applied DNA Sciences shares last traded at $6.43, with a volume of 72,925 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on APDN shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 135.50% and a negative net margin of 272.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APDN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. 7.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

