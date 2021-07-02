Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 64.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,887 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.4% of Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $137.27 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.14 and a 12-month high of $145.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

