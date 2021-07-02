Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.200-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of APOG stock traded down $1.38 on Friday, reaching $40.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,790. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.92. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $19.48 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.80 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Apogee Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APOG shares. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apogee Enterprises from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered Apogee Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

In related news, SVP Gary Robert Johnson sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $47,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,830 shares of company stock valued at $192,064 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

