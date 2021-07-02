APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) is ADW Capital Partners L.P.’s 2nd Largest Position

ADW Capital Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,292,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. APi Group makes up approximately 21.7% of ADW Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. ADW Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in APi Group were worth $68,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of APi Group in the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APG stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $21.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.10. APi Group Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.26. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.72.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.28 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

