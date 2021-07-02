APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 63,593 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,593 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.22% of AON worth $98,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AON. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 348.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 318.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $238.68 on Friday. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $260.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.85.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

