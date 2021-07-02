APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 532,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 160,990 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.13% of Automatic Data Processing worth $85,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 52,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,263,000 after acquiring an additional 18,927 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $199.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $200.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.40.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

