APG Asset Management N.V. Purchases 30,537 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,537 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $90,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,661 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,370,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 612.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total value of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,551,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,396 shares of company stock valued at $16,521,757. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALGN opened at $618.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $593.76. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $267.63 and a 12 month high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.75.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

