APG Asset Management N.V. Has $70.47 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 59.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 503,350 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $70,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.77, for a total value of $2,677,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,205,156.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on PayPal from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on PayPal from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $291.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.71. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $164.33 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

