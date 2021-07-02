Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $25.100-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $25.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANTM. Barclays boosted their price target on Anthem from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on Anthem from $330.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $403.89.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $383.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $93.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.59. Anthem has a 1 year low of $244.10 and a 1 year high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Anthem will post 25.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,766,065.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total value of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,060 shares of company stock valued at $19,376,233. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

