Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Short Interest Down 44.4% in June

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

ADRZY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Andritz has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

OTCMKTS ADRZY opened at $10.80 on Friday. Andritz has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.32.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, cardboard, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

