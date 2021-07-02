Analysts Set TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target at $43.60

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.60.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMDX. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $33.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 10.95 and a current ratio of 11.95. TransMedics Group has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.14.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 110.54%. On average, analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 3,899 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $136,698.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,752,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total transaction of $47,611.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $19,894.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,939 shares of company stock worth $1,160,643. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 2,245.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

