Analysts Set Expectations for Purple Innovation, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Purple Innovation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.22. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s FY2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.25 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 91.36%. The business’s revenue was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purple Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.82.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $27.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,788.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $41.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,254,000. RBF Capital LLC increased its position in Purple Innovation by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Purple Innovation by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,589 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Purple Innovation by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pano Anthos sold 7,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $224,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,946. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,534 shares of company stock valued at $451,396. 24.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

