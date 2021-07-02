Analysts Set Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT at $69.33

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.33.

EIX has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

NYSE:EIX opened at $57.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,412,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,192,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,052 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,120,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,003,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305,411 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,287,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $778,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248,524 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,565,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $443,324,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,208,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,855,000 after purchasing an additional 50,785 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

