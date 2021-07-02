Analysts Offer Predictions for Corus Entertainment’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CJR)

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Corus Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 29th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine forecasts that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year.

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 9th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$358.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$358.30 million.

Corus Entertainment has a one year low of C$6.93 and a one year high of C$14.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc is a media and content company. The Company creates and delivers quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. The Company’s portfolio of multimedia offerings encompasses 45 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a global content business, digital assets, live events, children’s book publishing, animation software, technology and media services.

