Analysts Expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) to report $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Trimble’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Trimble posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Trimble will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Trimble.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $299,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Trimble by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,552,142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $303,947,000 after buying an additional 301,612 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,541,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $352,384,000 after buying an additional 1,445,343 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Trimble by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,745,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $291,324,000 after buying an additional 336,835 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Trimble by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,385,371 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $261,046,000 after buying an additional 390,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Trimble by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,898,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $193,513,000 after acquiring an additional 12,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.38. 9,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,971. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Trimble has a 12-month low of $41.34 and a 12-month high of $84.86.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trimble (TRMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.