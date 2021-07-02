Analysts Expect Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings. Select Interior Concepts posted earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 207.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.89 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Select Interior Concepts.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $137.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.20 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

SIC stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $10.05. 814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,505. Select Interior Concepts has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 972,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,968 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at $2,073,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 88,800 shares in the last quarter. 49.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

