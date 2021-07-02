Analysts Expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will post sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.27 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. CVR Energy posted sales of $675.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 79.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $5.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CVR Energy.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.16). CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion.

CVI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price objective on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. CVR Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.20.

CVR Energy stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. 740,391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 730,985. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.45 and a beta of 1.97. CVR Energy has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $27.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in CVR Energy by 107.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at about $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Recommended Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVR Energy (CVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.