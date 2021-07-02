Analysts Anticipate Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $52.73 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will announce sales of $52.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Telos’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Telos will report full-year sales of $287.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $285.10 million to $289.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $410.57 million, with estimates ranging from $407.10 million to $415.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Telos.

Get Telos alerts:

TLS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Telos from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Telos from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Telos from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.88.

Shares of Telos stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 691,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,517. Telos has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $41.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 804.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

In related news, Director John W. Maluda sold 40,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $1,326,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,348.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Maluda sold 20,000 shares of Telos stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $670,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,142 shares in the company, valued at $306,257. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,484,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Telos by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,088,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,268,000 after buying an additional 799,292 shares during the period. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Telos during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,270,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Telos by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 812,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,802,000 after buying an additional 440,099 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Telos by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 613,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,262,000 after buying an additional 75,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Telos (TLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.