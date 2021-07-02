Analysts Anticipate Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Marathon Oil posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%.

MRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised shares of Marathon Oil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.30.

In related news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 166,667 shares of company stock worth $1,926,896. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,936 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $14.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is -13.79%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

