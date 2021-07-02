Analysts Anticipate Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will report sales of $2.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.51 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year sales of $46.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $42.06 million to $50.07 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $248.75 million, with estimates ranging from $238.00 million to $259.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.25).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.87. The stock had a trading volume of 167,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,328. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44. Eos Energy Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 32.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

