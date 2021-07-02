Analysts Anticipate CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. CNX Resources reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CNX Resources.

Get CNX Resources alerts:

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.43 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 4.31%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities lowered CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist downgraded CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. MKM Partners restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CNX Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 2.8% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 27,547 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in CNX Resources by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CNX Resources by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 24,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CNX Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

CNX stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 73,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,901,189. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.60. CNX Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CNX Resources (CNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CNX Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNX Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.