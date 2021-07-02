Analysts Anticipate Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $210.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) to report sales of $210.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bentley Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $212.60 million and the lowest is $209.27 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Bentley Systems will report full-year sales of $907.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $901.90 million to $912.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $994.80 million, with estimates ranging from $986.29 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bentley Systems.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.26 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 55,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $2,657,423.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,272,920 shares in the company, valued at $60,985,597.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.42, for a total value of $317,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 504,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,981,310.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,100,938 shares of company stock worth $54,817,398 in the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 906.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bentley Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BSY traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $64.83. The company had a trading volume of 652,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,917. Bentley Systems has a 12-month low of $27.00 and a 12-month high of $67.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

