Analysts Anticipate Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Analysts forecast that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will post sales of $3.32 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Amcor’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.30 billion. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year sales of $12.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Macquarie raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.30. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.05 and a twelve month high of $12.76. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at $16,380,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Amcor by 8.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,790,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,611,000 after purchasing an additional 202,759 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 670,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Amcor by 123.3% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares in the last quarter. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

