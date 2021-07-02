Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS AMDUF opened at $83.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.40. Amundi has a twelve month low of $70.01 and a twelve month high of $83.40.
Amundi Company Profile
