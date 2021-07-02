AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut AMS from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded AMS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMSSY opened at $9.98 on Thursday. AMS has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.65.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter. AMS had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 0.96%.

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

