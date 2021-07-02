Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRX shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,488,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

AMRX opened at $5.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.00, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.26.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.