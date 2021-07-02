AMMO Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (OTCMKTS:POWW)

AMMO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:POWW) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 15,010 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 155% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,891 call options.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMMO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of AMMO in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS:POWW traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,980,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,296,340. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.30 million, a PE ratio of -56.18 and a beta of -0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.19. AMMO has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). AMMO had a negative net margin of 12.50% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMMO will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

POWW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

