AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $9.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ammo Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets and sells ammunition and ammunition component products. Ammo Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of AMMO from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:POWW opened at $9.55 on Thursday. AMMO has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $664.31 million, a P/E ratio of -56.18 and a beta of -0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19.

AMMO (OTCMKTS:POWW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMMO will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWW. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMMO in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of AMMO during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Ammo, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells ammunition and ammunition component products for use in handguns and long guns in the United States and internationally. The company offers STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; One Precise Shot ammunition, which is designed to meet various engagement scenarios experienced by law enforcement personnel in the line of duty; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition that is designed primarily for suppressed firearms.

