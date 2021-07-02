American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,402,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,646 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.47% of American Equity Investment Life worth $44,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 0.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 99,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 6.6% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,620.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Howe sold 6,143 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $184,351.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,705. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,179 in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AEL stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.55. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $497.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.14 million. Equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

