América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of América Móvil by 1,193.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,739,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,588 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in América Móvil by 37.4% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 17,221,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $233,868,000 after purchasing an additional 467,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 117,866 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. 6.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.20.

NYSE:AMX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.84. 4,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,979,807. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.09. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $11.59 and a twelve month high of $16.43.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.30). América Móvil had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.98%. On average, analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

América Móvil Profile

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

