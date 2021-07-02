AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Stake Reduced by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AMERCO by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 22,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of AMERCO by 4,684.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 22,580 shares in the last quarter. Applied Fundamental Research LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth $5,729,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth $2,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $591.73 on Friday. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $289.95 and a 1 year high of $657.86. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $578.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.09.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The transportation company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($1.31). AMERCO had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow bought 81,810 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,896,875.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

