Amalgamated Bank Trims Holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its position in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 395.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RBC opened at $134.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. Regal Beloit Co. has a one year low of $85.21 and a one year high of $159.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.02.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

In related news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at $742,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

