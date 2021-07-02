Amalgamated Bank Sells 1,227 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Cousins Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $37.14 on Friday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.10. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 44.60%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cousins Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

