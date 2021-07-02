Amalgamated Bank Reduces Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in LKQ were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of LKQ by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on LKQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.67. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $51.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LKQ news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total value of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

