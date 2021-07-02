Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) will report earnings per share of $1.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Altus Midstream’s earnings. Altus Midstream reported earnings per share of $2.16 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Altus Midstream will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.63 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Altus Midstream.

Get Altus Midstream alerts:

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $2.12. The business had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter. Altus Midstream had a net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altus Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

ALTM stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.70. The company had a trading volume of 487 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,953. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 3.90. Altus Midstream has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $72.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 284.36%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Altus Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Altus Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Altus Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Altus Midstream Company Profile

Altus Midstream Company owns gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets in the Permian Basin of West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its assets included approximately 182 miles of in-service natural gas gathering, 46 miles of residue gas, and 38 miles of natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines; three cryogenic processing trains; and an NGL truck loading terminal with six lease automatic custody transfer units and eight NGL bullet tanks.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Midstream (ALTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.