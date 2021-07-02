Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Altra Industrial Motion in a report issued on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.79. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AIMC. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIMC opened at $65.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. Altra Industrial Motion has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $68.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.55.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $472.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.95 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,451,000 after acquiring an additional 305,387 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,575,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,460,000 after acquiring an additional 193,145 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 147,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 2.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 672,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,184,000 after buying an additional 16,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,381,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,024,000 after buying an additional 458,889 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,946 shares in the company, valued at $6,093,382. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Glenn E. Deegan sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.71, for a total transaction of $73,939.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,437.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,514 shares of company stock valued at $1,977,540 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

