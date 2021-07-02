Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Altimmune, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutics company. It focused on the development of products to stimulate robust and durable immune responses for the prevention and treatment of disease. The company’s proprietary platform technologies consist of RespirVec and Densigen. Altimmune Inc., formerly known as Pharmathene Inc., is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Altimmune from $53.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Altimmune from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley cut their price objective on Altimmune from $41.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on Altimmune from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Altimmune currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.34. 126,346 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,628,832. The stock has a market cap of $358.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.38. Altimmune has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.83.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 31.95% and a negative net margin of 881.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALT. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,465,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,635,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 46.4% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,758,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,978,000 after purchasing an additional 874,067 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altimmune by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 992,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 495,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

About Altimmune

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

