AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes $588,000 Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BellRing Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 193.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 186,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after buying an additional 122,860 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at about $378,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in BellRing Brands in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 48.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 80,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after buying an additional 26,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BellRing Brands by 12.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after buying an additional 71,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BRBR opened at $31.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $31.89.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BRBR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.46.

BellRing Brands Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.