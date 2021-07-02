AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 57.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 9,217 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Maximus were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Maximus in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 52.1% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 663 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Maximus by 25.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 637.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Maximus in the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Maximus alerts:

Shares of MMS opened at $88.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.04. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.82. Maximus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.30 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $959.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,752,161.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 24,820 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $2,255,393.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,418,493.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMS. Raymond James cut Maximus from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.