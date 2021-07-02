AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,133 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 70.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total transaction of $319,331.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,820 shares of company stock worth $11,262,182. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $242.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $247.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $218.64. The company has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.91 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fortinet from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortinet from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Fortinet from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.43.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

