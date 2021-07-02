AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Bryan K. Segedi purchased 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,112.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $95.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $30.34 and a one year high of $109.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.70.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 44.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

