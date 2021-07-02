AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Makes New $618,000 Investment in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 229.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

In other HollyFrontier news, insider Bruce A. Lerner acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.74 per share, with a total value of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,065,163.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,290,628.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors downgraded HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.30.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.48. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -35.53 and a beta of 1.80.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

