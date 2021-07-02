AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,909 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1,771.4% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $76.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.21 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.85. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.20 and a 52 week high of $90.96.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $146.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 410.53%.

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,218 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Robert Wallace sold 1,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,577,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,936. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CCOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

