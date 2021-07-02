AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $564,000 Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alleghany by 11.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,277,000 after buying an additional 71,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,348,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,386,000 after buying an additional 44,684 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Alleghany by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 523,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,241,000 after acquiring an additional 43,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Alleghany during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,425,000. 82.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $677.71 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $467.55 and a 12-month high of $737.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $695.42.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alleghany Co. will post 51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Kent Dalrymple sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.71, for a total value of $1,427,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,210,889. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

