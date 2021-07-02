AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

HAE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday. CJS Securities raised Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.25.

Shares of HAE stock opened at $67.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.36. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 11,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $650,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $53,507.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,495 shares of company stock worth $1,149,382 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

