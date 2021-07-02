Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Boosted by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 112.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 666 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.7% of Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after purchasing an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after purchasing an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after purchasing an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 350,477 shares during the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2,025.00 to $2,350.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,518.12.

Shares of GOOGL traded up $52.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,501.21. The company had a trading volume of 79,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,364.87. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,461.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

